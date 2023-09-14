Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,472,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,676 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $47,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 27,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

