Advance Capital Management Inc. Invests $210,000 in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2,036.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 116.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

CGGO opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.