Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $412.47 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $410.93 and a 200-day moving average of $391.22. The company has a market cap of $329.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

