Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of VV opened at $204.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.63. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).
