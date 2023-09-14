Park National Corp OH Sells 4,000 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 136,030 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.