Horizons Wealth Management Sells 269 Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Horizons Wealth Management cut its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDC opened at $56.37 on Thursday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,124.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is currently -4,499.37%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

