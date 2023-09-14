Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 211.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 510.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $70.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $79.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.86.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.