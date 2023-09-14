Horizons Wealth Management Buys 3,849 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Horizons Wealth Management owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $457,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,892,000 after purchasing an additional 445,086 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,173,000 after purchasing an additional 297,536 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 100,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0596 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

