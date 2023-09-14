Horizons Wealth Management Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 4.4% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,341,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,649,000 after acquiring an additional 462,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 942,207 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,274,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,491,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $105.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.79. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.57 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

