Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.04 and last traded at $29.19. Approximately 253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $136.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSFP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,339,000 after buying an additional 633,236 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 2,056.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 548,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after buying an additional 522,821 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 67.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global companies that seek to address environmental problems. GSFP was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

