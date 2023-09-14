iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up 0.6% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

ICF stock opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.