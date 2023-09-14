Horizons Wealth Management Buys 1,730 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Horizons Wealth Management owned 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1191 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.