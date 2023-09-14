Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Trading Down 0.6%

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.18 and last traded at $26.18. Approximately 2,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNC. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 829,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,968,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period.

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (STNC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of US large-cap firms screened for ESG criteria. The fund utilizes the Blue Tractor non-transparent model.

