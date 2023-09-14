Advance Capital Management Inc. Invests $232,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,848 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,872,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,316,149,000 after acquiring an additional 811,877 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,415,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,232,269,000 after buying an additional 332,948 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Shell by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,173,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,218,322,000 after acquiring an additional 638,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $63.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $64.26.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

