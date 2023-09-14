Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases Shares of 360 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 360 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $511,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 12.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,367 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 313,703 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 105,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 384,191 shares of company stock valued at $32,028,728. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BBY opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.90.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

