Advance Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,264 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $452,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $843,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 11.3% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 33.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 162,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,195,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

APH stock opened at $86.50 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.