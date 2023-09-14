5,032 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.