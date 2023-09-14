Narus Financial Partners LLC Takes $440,000 Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

