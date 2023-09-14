First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is Advance Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,405 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 3.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $28,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 444.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.17 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.