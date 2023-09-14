Advance Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,268,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,824,000. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up about 3.4% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,609,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,475,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,154 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,915,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after purchasing an additional 951,961 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,789,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,084,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,534,000 after purchasing an additional 680,060 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

