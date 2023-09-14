First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 500 National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,586,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 54.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,742,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $456.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $438.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.29. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.94 and a 52-week high of $476.63.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

