SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lessened by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 609,469 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $177.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

