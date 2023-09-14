Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.77

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.77 and traded as high as $21.22. Shenandoah Telecommunications shares last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 74,698 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEN shares. BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2,045.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.19 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 66.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 66.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 56,911 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

