Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.49

Shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $2.04. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 2,113 shares trading hands.

Barfresh Food Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 218.56% and a negative net margin of 83.88%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Barfresh Food Group

About Barfresh Food Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

