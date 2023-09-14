Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.49

Shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $2.04. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 2,113 shares trading hands.
Barfresh Food Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.
Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 218.56% and a negative net margin of 83.88%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About Barfresh Food Group
Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
