LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Sells 2,010 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,059,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $142.17 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $157.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.47.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

