LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 9.7% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,008,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $95.00 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

