Tufton Oceanic Assets (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.10

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.10 and traded as high as $5.24. Tufton Oceanic Assets shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 32,307 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Tufton Oceanic Assets (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Tufton Oceanic Assets had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Institutional Trading of Tufton Oceanic Assets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tufton Oceanic Assets by 290.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,103,300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tufton Oceanic Assets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tufton Oceanic Assets by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 58,579 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Tufton Oceanic Assets by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

