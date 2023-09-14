LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Purchases 3,775 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000.

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $124.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.51. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $810.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.5152 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

