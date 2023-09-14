Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.85

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.22. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 12,969 shares traded.

Dawson Geophysical Trading Down 3.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Dawson Geophysical

About Dawson Geophysical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Dawson Geophysical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

