Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.10

Shares of Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.10 and traded as high as $3.25. Presto Automation shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 94,608 shares.
Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.
In other Presto Automation news, COO Xavier Casanova sold 14,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $52,876.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 534,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,585.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,968.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xavier Casanova sold 14,853 shares of Presto Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $52,876.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 534,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,585.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,831. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Presto Automation during the fourth quarter worth $5,607,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Presto Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Presto Automation by 906.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,635 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 183,402 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Presto Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Presto Automation by 15.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,532 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.
