The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.86

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $7.91. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 9,714 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in The GDL Fund by 41.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 441,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 128,766 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 111,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,489,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The GDL Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The GDL Fund by 41.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

