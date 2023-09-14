The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.86

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $7.91. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 9,714 shares trading hands.
The GDL Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86.
The GDL Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
The GDL Fund Company Profile
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
