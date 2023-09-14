L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.63

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.63 and traded as high as $18.29. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 9,123 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

L.B. Foster Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $201.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.66 million. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. Analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in L.B. Foster stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.88% of L.B. Foster at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

