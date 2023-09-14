Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.87

Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.87 and traded as high as $11.15. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 283,973 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LWAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial boosted their price objective on Lifeway Foods from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $176.81 million, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

In other news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,921,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,748 shares in the company, valued at $17,921,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $201,117.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,299,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,384,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,526 shares of company stock valued at $427,838 in the last 90 days. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 14.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

