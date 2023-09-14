Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Acquired by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTWG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $705,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTWG opened at $171.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.78. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $146.70 and a 12 month high of $185.15. The company has a market capitalization of $765.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

