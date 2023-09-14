Puda Coal (OTCMKTS:PUDA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Puda Coal, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUDA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Puda Coal shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 325 shares.

Puda Coal Stock Down 100.0 %

Puda Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Puda Coal, Inc, through its indirect equity ownership in Shanxi Puda Coal Group Co, Ltd., supplies metallurgical coking coal in the People's Republic of China. Its processed coking coal is used by coke and steel producers for the purpose of making the coke required for the steel manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puda Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puda Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.