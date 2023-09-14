National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.06

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as high as $4.98. National CineMedia shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 417,853 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National CineMedia in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on National CineMedia

National CineMedia Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.50) by $8.80. The business had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 176,781 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in National CineMedia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter.

About National CineMedia

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.