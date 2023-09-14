STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 231.6% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TUG opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $156.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -1.09.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0384 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

About STF Tactical Growth ETF

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

