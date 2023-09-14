US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFIV opened at $48.18 on Thursday. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $50.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.51.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

