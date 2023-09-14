Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) Short Interest Up 630.7% in August

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,000 shares, a growth of 630.7% from the August 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 863,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Stock Performance

VEDU opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

