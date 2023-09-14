TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Update

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised TSR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get TSR alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSR

TSR Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSRI opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.84. TSR has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.95 million for the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TSR by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TSR by 215.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TSR by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TSR by 304.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TSR

(Get Free Report)

TSR, Inc, operates as a staffing company in the United States. It primarily focus on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services. The company provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house IT capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java, mobile applications for Android and IOS platforms, project management, IT security specialists, cloud development and architecture, business analysts, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.