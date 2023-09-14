iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Up 84.7% in August

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the August 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

UAE opened at $15.11 on Thursday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a market cap of $40.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 49,308.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,771,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after buying an additional 9,752,218 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 394,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 187,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,885 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

