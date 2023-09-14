VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Short Interest Up 94.4% in August

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the August 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751 shares during the period.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

