VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Short Interest Up 94.4% in August

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the August 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $47.40.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
