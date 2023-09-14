Short Interest in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Rises By 88.0%

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the August 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at United States Lime & Minerals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.90, for a total value of $1,020,130.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,784.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 370,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter worth $1,721,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 134.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 0.5 %

USLM stock opened at $207.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.22. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52 week low of $102.12 and a 52 week high of $226.47.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $73.98 million during the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

