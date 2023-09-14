Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Drops By 58.5%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the August 15th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

USXF stock opened at $36.56 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $37.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

