Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Down 53.3% in August

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the August 15th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology during the first quarter worth $1,092,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,625,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 142,065 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERB opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. Verb Technology has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Verb Technology ( NASDAQ:VERB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 601.01% and a negative return on equity of 494.15%.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook.

