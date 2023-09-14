EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 43,009 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.6 %

GPN opened at $125.81 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $135.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

