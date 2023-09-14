Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $4,307,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,149,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $4,307,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,149,315.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $275,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,127,507.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,376 shares of company stock worth $11,793,466 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Dropbox Trading Up 0.2 %

DBX opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.64 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

