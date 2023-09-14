Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,670 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.09% of CNX Resources worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 66.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 717.7% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

NYSE:CNX opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.68 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

