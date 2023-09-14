Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.06% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NSA opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

NSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

