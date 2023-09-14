Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 600.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO stock opened at $2,531.00 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,050.21 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,502.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2,509.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,640.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,714.42.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

